The number of people admitted to South West hospitals with Covid-19 remain low, despite cases of the Delta variant rapidly rising across the region.

The most recent available data up to Sunday 4 July shows there were 20 patients with Covid-19 in South West hospitals - up by three cases from the previous week.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid week by week

6 June: One

13 June: Six

20 June: Seven

27 June: 17

4 July: 20

Which South West hospital have covid patients?

North Bristol NHS Trust: 6

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust: 4

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust: 4

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 2

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust: 2

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 1

North Devon Healthcare NHS Trust: 1

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust: 1

On 4 July, no other hospitals across the South West had patients admitted with Covid-19.

However, there has been a sharp rise in cases of the Delta variant in the past week.

Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries said: “The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death. This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant."