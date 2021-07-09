How many people are in hospital with Covid in the South West? Admissions low despite Delta case rise
The number of people admitted to South West hospitals with Covid-19 remain low, despite cases of the Delta variant rapidly rising across the region.
The most recent available data up to Sunday 4 July shows there were 20 patients with Covid-19 in South West hospitals - up by three cases from the previous week.
The number of patients in hospital with Covid week by week
6 June: One
13 June: Six
20 June: Seven
27 June: 17
4 July: 20
Which South West hospital have covid patients?
North Bristol NHS Trust: 6
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust: 4
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust: 4
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 2
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust: 2
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 1
North Devon Healthcare NHS Trust: 1
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust: 1
On 4 July, no other hospitals across the South West had patients admitted with Covid-19.
However, there has been a sharp rise in cases of the Delta variant in the past week.
Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries said: “The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death. This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant."
