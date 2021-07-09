How popular is your name? Some are at risk of becoming extinct

Some names in the UK are at risk of becoming extinct.

The name label company, My Nametags, used a database of 1.5million names collected over 10 years to carry out their research.

Lars Anderson, Founder of My Nametags, said: "We've seen two ways of deciding a childn's name. Firstly, it's the family, it might be a grandparent. But the other one is looking at popular names of people that inspire you.

"Names where people think 'oh I like that character, that's a strong woman or a strong man I want my child to have that name."

The company's research found names like Kieran and Gemma are at risk of going extinct - in fact they say no-one has been named Gemma so far this year.

Names like Tia, Rebecca, Scott and Kyle are also going out of fashion.

Actress Maisie Williams played the popular character of Aria Stark in Game of Thrones. Credit: ITV

But the names Aria and Albie are fast growing in popularity. Perhaps people have been inspired by the Game of Thrones character Aria Stark.

The trend of using nicknames as given names is also growing, as well as more old-fashioned names like Mabel and Flora.

One person from Bristol agrees saying she has heard of more people called Maeve and Iris. A man from Callington added: "So many more people in America are now called Lilibet. I wonder why that is".

Lynn Knapp, Headteacher of Windmill Primary School, said: "Names become amalgamated as people try to do something a little bit different. They try to spell differently as well.

"So we have loads of different spellings of the same name in school. I think that's where families try to give a bit of individuality."