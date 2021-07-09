Play video

A lorry has fallen off a cliff and into the water near Padstow.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the lorry, which belongs to Cornwall Council, went over the cliff edge at St Saviours Point at around 6:40am on Friday 9 July.

The Conserv Group, which is owned by the council, said: "The vehicle was carrying non-hazardous liquid bitumen and swift action has been taken to contain any spills. A co-ordinated clean up of the environment is in progress.

"Cormac is currently on site and working with all the relevant agencies to recover the vehicle and make the area safe. There were no injuries to the driver or the public."

A police spokesperson told ITV News West Country: "The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries.

"Emergency services remain at the scene at this time."