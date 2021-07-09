Mass hot air balloon ascent from Bristol Airport breaks world record

More than 30 hot air balloons have taken to the skies above North Somerset as part of a record-breaking mass ballooning competition.

They left from a runway at Bristol Airport in a hare and hounds race, in which the winner is the first balloon to land closest to the lead.

The spectacle also broke the record for the largest mass ascent from an international airport runway.

The balloons being prepared before the race. Credit: North Somerset Council.

To keep members of the public away, the launch times were kept tightly under wraps - even from the pilots - to make sure coronavirus guidelines were adhered to.

Leader of North Somerset Council Don Davies said: “What an incredible site to launch from as North Somerset hosts this year’s Exclusive Cup. It’s a joy to see so many balloons of different shapes and sizes across North Somerset skies.”

CEO of Bristol Airport Dave Lees said: “It has been an exciting challenge, to plan and arrange an event of this scale while keeping the event confidential to remain within the Covid restrictions.

"The region has a long and strong relationship with the hot air ballooning community, from award winning events to hot air balloon design and manufacture and we were delighted to play our part in today’s mass ascent.”