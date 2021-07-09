Plymouth: Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car

Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses after a serious crash involving a cyclist in Plymouth on Thursday night.

It happened on the B3214 Alexandra Road, off Mutley Plain, on 8 July.

Police were called just before 9.30pm to reports that a man pushing his bike had been involved in a serious crash with a car.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene by members of the public who came to help and emergency services.

He was then rushed to Derriford Hospital for emergency treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police is asking for any witnesses, especially drivers with dash cam footage, to contact police quoting log 1061 of the 8th July 2021.

The force has also thanked members of the public for their patience while the road was closed.