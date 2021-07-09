Remains of 12 human bodies found at site near Exeter

Archaeologists have found the remains of 12 human bodies at a site near Exeter.

The discovery was made during an archaeological assessment on Fairpark Road, near Bull Meadow Park in St Leonards.

They think the remains could date back as far as the 12th century, when the Magdalen Leper Hospital stood in the area. Other items dating back as far as the Roman period were also discovered.

Exeter Homes Trust submitted a planning application in 2018 for the redevelopment of the almshouses at the Fairpark Road site.

The planning proposals have yet to be approved and so there has been no building work undertaken in respect of the redevelopment.

But an archaeological assessment was required by Exeter City Council. So Exeter Homes Trust called in Oakford Archaeology Ltd to carry out the work.

They then made this "incredible find".

Alan Williamson, Chairman of Exeter Homes Trust said: "Throughout the medieval period the proposed development was part of the endowment of the 12th century Magdalen Leper Hospital and, later on, a poor house. However, it is unclear at the moment whether the remains are associated with the hospital or the poor house."

The proposals by Exeter Homes Trust to demolish a row of almshouses have proved controversial since they were submitted.

However, plans have been altered and resubmitted over concerns on the impact the building would have on Bull Meadow Park.