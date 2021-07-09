A primary school headteacher in Devon has told pupils they can arrive late the morning after the Euro 2020 final.

Salcombe Primary School head Andy Pugsley has been hailed a hero after saying any children who arrive up to 10.30am on Monday 12 July will not be marked as late.

The school will be open from 8.40am for parents who want to drop their children off at the normal time, but Mr Pugsley said parents can let their kids lie-in after staying up late to watch England take on Italy in the final.

A statement from the school said: "We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or tired and unable to concentrate.

"School will start at 8.40am but children arriving up to 10.30am won’t be marked as late, and they won’t miss any lessons."

Other schools around Devon are now being tagged into Salcombe's Facebook page in the hope they will follow suit.

Devon education bosses are saying it is up to individual head teachers if they want to follow suit.

Devon County Council's cabinet member for children's services and schools Andrew Leadbetter said: "This is a matter for individual headteachers and governors who know their children best.

"But this is the first time in 55 years that our national football team has got through to the final of a major competition. It's an historic moment which will stay with many of these young people for the rest of their lives - particularly if, as we all hope, we win on Sunday."

Mr Pugsley said it was "a learning opportunity" for children.

"It’s 55 years since an England men’s team have reached a major football final so let them watch, talk about the importance of the National Anthem, talk about pride and resilience and possibly disappointment," he said.

The school and Mr Pugsley have been widely praised for their actions.

One parent said: "Brilliant. Well played Mr Pugsley."

Another commented: "What an incredible school! Hats off to you all."