Two police officers have been stabbed while on duty on Burrator Avenue in Princetown on Friday 9 July.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a report of an assault at an address on Burrator Avenue at around 11.55pm on Thursday 8 July.

A male suspect was said to have left the scene and officers then carried out enquiries to locate him.

At around 3am in Burrator Avenue, two male officers encountered the suspect.

The two officers sustained a number of stab and laceration wounds but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One officer suffered injuries to his arms and has been discharged from hospital. The other remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his face and arms.

A knife was seized at the scene and the man arrested remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation, including house-to-house enquiries, continues.

It is understand detectives from the force's Major Crime Investigation Team are involved in one part of the inquiry.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "My thoughts are with the injured officers and their families and I wish them a speedy recovery.

"The level of violent crime, including the use of bladed weapons, is of national concern. While Devon and Cornwall Police has the fourth lowest level of knife incidents of 43 forces, every case is one too many.

"That is why we are working with partners in the region on a new serious violence prevention approach.

"I also welcome the Government’s proposals to increase sentences for those who assault emergency services workers through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill."