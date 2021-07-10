Appeal to help find missing 51-year-old from Gloucester

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man.

Alexander Davis from Gloucester has not been seen, or been in contact, with anyone for a number of days.

Concerns have been raised about the welfare of the 51-year-old.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build and has grey hair which is thinning on the top.

It is not currently known what Alexander is wearing, however police say he may be of a 'scruffy' appearance.

Officers conducted searches for Alexander last night but have been unable to find him.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him is asked to call 101 and quote the incident 382 of 9 July. If seen at the time of calling, dial 999. Alternatively, information can be given to the Missing People Charity by calling 116 000.