A Bath charity shop is auctioning off a selection of memorabilia from the 1966 World Cup final ahead of the England men's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

HUGS, in Chelsea Road, received the special donation from a member of the public around three months ago.

It includes the official programme for the game between England and Germany on Saturday 30 July, two tickets and some stubs.

The bids have started from £200. Credit: Deborah Douglas

Managers of the shop, Deborah Douglas and Maryanne Benson, decided to put the items up for auction to raise money for Bath's Royal United Hospital.

Since opening in 2013, the shop has donated all annual profits to the RUH Forever Friends Appeal.

In preparation for the Euro 2020 final tomorrow, the programme and tickets have been put up for sale at a starting price of £200.

The winning bidder will be announced on Saturday evening (10 July).