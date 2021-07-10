Play video

Watch: Iconic 'Three Lions' football anthem fills Gloucester Cathedral

Gloucester Cathedral has been ringing out the iconic 'Three Lions' football anthem ahead of the England men's Euro 2021 final against Italy.

Bell ringers have been capturing the attention of passers-by, belting out the classic song by Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

The cathedral's Director of Music, Adrian Partington, has also been filmed performing a slightly different version of the tune ahead of the game at Wembley on Sunday (11 July).

Since England defeated Denmark in the Euro semi-final on Wednesday, the song has repeatedly been played on television and radio stations across the country.

The cathedral team tweeted on Saturday, telling members of the public to expect some surprises over the weekend in the lead up to the much-anticipated game.

They posted: "Over the next couple of days, you might hear a recognisable tune ringing from the Cathedral carillon ahead of a certain sports match tomorrow – any guesses what the tune might be?

"Good luck for tomorrow, @England – we’ll be cheering you on!"

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. Coverage starts on ITV from 6.30pm - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.