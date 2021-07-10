Plymouth Argyle legend Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68.

The former Pilgrims and England striker made 155 appearances for the Devon club, scoring 61 times between 1973 and 1976.

He then went on to become manager from 2009.

In a statement, Paul's family confirmed that he died "after a brief battle with brain cancer."

"We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on the 9 July surrounded by his family," it read.

"We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness, for their support and for the messages that were sent to him. They meant a great deal to him and us.

"A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will forever be in your debt.

"Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him.

"Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humour, his passion for life and his work.

"He will be sorely missed by anyone who was ever around him and by those most close to him."

He also played for England. Credit: PA images

Tributes have been pouring in for the football legend, from those who knew him at Plymouth Argyle and other clubs across the country.

A tweet was posted on the England team's official page.

Argyle supporters have also been sharing their fond memories of the much-loved man.

Chris Errington, a Pilgrims reporter, said: "I have been told he has to rank as one of the club’s best ever players. My thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends."

Another Twitter user said: "The first player I saw as a young child score for Argyle with my dad at home park many years ago. Undoubtedly the greatest player I’ve ever seen play for the greens. Sending love to his family."