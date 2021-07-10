A 60-year-old man has been charged after two police officers were stabbed while they were on duty in Princetown.

Jon Ross, from the area, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and common assault of an emergency worker.

He will appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday 10 July.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning (9 July) while the police officers were on duty in Burrator Avenue.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of an assault at around 11.55pm on Thursday night (8 July). A male suspect was said to have left the scene and officers then tried to locate him.

At around 3am in Burrator Avenue, the two male officers found the suspect and were stabbed.

In a statement the force said: "Two male officers involved in the incident, both Patrol Constables based in Tavistock, have received hospital treatment for stab wounds. Both have now been discharged and are recovering at home."