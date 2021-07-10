Salcombe murder - police charge London woman after body found in Devon woods

A woman has been charged with the murder of Mee Kuen Chong, whose body wasfound in Salcombe after she went missing from her home in London.

Ms Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was discovered by officers in woodland near Bennett Road at about 5pm on 27 June.

Jemma Mitchell, 36, from Brent, has been charged with her murder and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.

Ms Chong had been reported missing from her home in Wembley on 11 June.

Crime scenes remain in place at two residential premises, one in north-west London and the other in woodland in Salcombe, where her body was found.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital last week but a cause of death has not yet been established.

Mrs Chong was originally from Malaysia, but had been living in Wembley for morethan 30 years.

Her family has been updated about the new development and is being supported bytrained officers.