Euro 2020 final: Bristol football fans queue for pubs 10 hours before kick-off

Pictures show football fans in Bristol queuing to get into the city's pubs - more than eight hours before England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The final of the tournament is being held at Wembley from 8pm, but hospitality venues in Bristol are preparing to welcome fans to stream the historic game.

From 10am this morning hundreds, if not thousands, of eager footy enthusiasts were forming queues outside some of the city's pubs and bars.

At one bar, Allstars Sports Bar in Queens Road, there was a line of around 400 people waiting to secure a table for the final - hours before kick off.

The historic game starts at 8pm. Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

England men's Manager Gareth Southgate has taken the Three Lions to their first competition final since victory in the 1966 World Cup when former captain Bobby Moore lifted the trophy.

Captain Harry Kane will be hoping to repeat history tonight in another Wembley triumph, and fans will be cheering him on across sports bars, pubs and living rooms across the West Country.