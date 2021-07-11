A former Clevedon School student is heading to the edge of space with billionaire Sir Richard Branson, as part of Virgin Galactics first fully-crewed space flight.

Colin Bennett is lead engineer for Branson's company and is one of five other teammates joining the Virgin Galactic founder on the rocket powered test flight today (Sunday 11 July).

The spaceflight will be the 22nd launch by Virgin Galactic and the first time the company has launched a fully crewed flight to the edge of space.

Bennett, along with the rest of the team aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft, will set off for the 1.5-hour mission from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

In total, there will be two pilots and four mission specialists aboard the Unity, including Branson, which will be carried by the twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve to 50,000ft before propelling itself upwards where the passengers will experience zero gravity.

While on board, Bennett will evaluate cabin equipment, procedures, and experience during both the boost phase and in the weightless environment.

The North Somerset schoolboy is now heading to the edge of space. Credit: Clevedon School

His former physics teacher Andy Davis, who is still teaching at Clevedon School, said: “I remember him as a calm, modest and hard working student with a great work ethic.

"He was one of those students that had quiet drive and resolve and excellent leadership skills.

“It has been amazing to hear about his journey from Clevedon to outer space.”

Colin has kept in touch with the school and is part of the ‘Inspiring Alumni’ the school has on display in the corridors.

Despite a very busy week of final preparations, he has been in touch with the school to offer a video conference with students in the coming weeks to talk through his experience and give a unique insight into his role and the flight.

Sir Richard Branson hopes the flight will make him the first billionaire to leave Earth, beating mega-rich rivals Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

If successful, the entrepreneur could allow paying customers aboard next year.