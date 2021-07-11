Play video

Young adults trying to get back into work following the pandemic are being offered extra help at Exeter's Princesshay shopping centre.

The Exeter Works building is now offering tailored support to help young people with training and job applications.

It comes as nearly half (46%) of people claiming Universal Credit in the wider Exeter area are between 16-24 years old.

Exeter-based equality activist Maia Thomas says that the youth hub is a much-needed resource for young people.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand the difficulty young people have faced during these past 18 months. Plans that we had were put on hold, and there is a general lack of confidence and trust amongst this age group as a result. Having somewhere to go for this unbiased help and ongoing support regardless of somebody’s education and skill level, is going to be really valuable.”

Advisors will help people with opportunities such as access apprenticeships, rewriting CVs and looking for new ways to search for jobs.

The building opened in October 2020 and is based near the bus station and the city centre Credit: ITV News

Job fairs will also be held in the building based near the city's bus station. The first will take place next Thursday (15 July) where employers in the hospitality and retail sector will be on hand to talk about available jobs.

At the moment Exeter Works is offering bookable appointments but that will soon move to a drop-in service as restrictions ease.

Councillor Rachel Sutton says it is important to have a physical space for people to get support after a year of doing most meetings online.

She says: “It is exciting to be able to offer people the chance to really get their feet on the career ladder following the pandemic. It’s been tough for everybody, but those who have missed out on those crucial first jobs and apprenticeship opportunities seem to have been particularly hard hit.”

Whilst the youth hub is specifically for those aged 16-24, the Exeter Works service is for anybody in the Greater Exeter area looking for jobs or searching for training opportunities, including those who have been in jobs for many years.