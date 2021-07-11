Man assaulted in Gloucester - arrest made

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Gloucester.

Police were called to Barton Street at 11.25am on Sunday (11 July) after reports that a man had "sustained injuries".

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by paramedics and his family are aware.

Gloucestershire Police said: "A 42-year-old man from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and taken to police custody. "Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and anyone who was in the area or witnessed this taking place is asked to please get in contact. "Information can be submitted by completing the following online form and quoting incident 169 of 11 July: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report "Alternatively information can be submitted by calling 101 and quoting the same details or speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."