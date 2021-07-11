Patrols to breathalyse drivers after Euro final, warn Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police is warning football fans there will be patrols breathalysing drivers tomorrow morning (12 July) after the Euro 2020 final.

Officers are urging people to show restraint when drinking alcohol tonight - as many people will be driving to work tomorrow and taking children to school.

Extra patrols will be out on Monday morning from the early hours and will breathalyse road users and those involved in any incident, even if it is a minor, non-injury collision.

Those planning to watch the football are also being reminded to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines as case rates rise across the region.

The force expects pubs and entertainment venues to be very busy and that people will be meeting in groups to watch the game.

Superintendent Adrian Leisk said: "Despite calls on social media, Monday isn't a Bank Holiday. This means the majority of our public will be working on Monday and many parents will be have the fun of the school run.

"Please show some restraint on Sunday, win or lose. The reality is, if you have had a few to drink, it can take many hours before you are no longer under the influence and could even face time in prison."

With the exception of Home Park in Plymouth, there are no fan-zone events or outdoor big screens showing the final in the force area.

He added: "Coupled with reduced capacity at bars and pubs due to Covid restrictions, it will be challenging for fans to guarantee a seat in a pub without prior booking.

"Please plan-ahead, be respectful to each other, towards those who are working hard to keep us safe and don't do anything that puts yourself or others at risk."