Police in Bristol prepare 'New Year's Eve sized' operation for Euro 2020 final

Avon and Somerset Police is scaling up its resources for Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. The force says the operation will be "as big as New Year's Eve".

After England beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday 7 July, thousands of fans descended on Bristol city centre.

People celebrated by the Harbourside, as well as around the Gloucester Road area.

A £10,000 fine was issued to the occupants of the property who were playing loud music and encouraging a gathering of around 200 people.

Depending on whether England win on Sunday, police understand fans will want to enjoy themselves. But, they stress, there is a tipping point where celebrations can become a safety issue for the general public.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "Our approach to policing Sunday will be a neighbourhood policing style approach. Officers will be on foot, engaging with people, really proactive communication.

"Officers will look to facilitate people enjoying the evening and the occasion. But we will have capability to respond if there are outbreaks of disorder. But that won't be the initial approach".

The police are concerned large-scale celebrations could impact on people who are not interested in the football or trying to go about their daily lives.

If there is a disproportionate impact on others, the force say they "will take action and persuade people to get back on the right side of the line, and contain their behaviour."