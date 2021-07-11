Two women arrested in connection with theft of Nailsworth puppy

Two women, aged 27 and 62, have been arrested in connection with the suspected theft of a puppy from Nailsworth.

Gloucestershire Police officers are still trying to locate Moth, the five-month-old beige Brindle Lurcher.

Moth's family say he went missing at around 3:30pm on Thursday 8 July where he was last seen in the Morrison's car park on George Street.

CCTV enquiries showed that two people in a blue transit van took the dog in before driving away. The puppy has not been seen since.

On Saturday 10 July, police were called to a report that a van, which may have been involved, was seen in Gloucester.

Officers attended a location off St Ann's Way at around 5:30pm and arrested the two women on suspicion of the theft of a dog.

A van was seized as part of the arrests to allow forensic examinations to take place.

Investigating officers are continuing to ask anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Information can be submitted by completing this form and quoting the incident 150 of 9 July. Alternatively you can ring 101 or 999 if the dog is present at the time. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.