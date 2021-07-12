Controversial plans for farmhouse on Rame Head to be decided

Controversial plans to allow a new house to be built on an area of protected land on the Cornish coastline are set to go back before councillors.

It comes after planning permission was quashed by a High Court judge earlier this year.

Farmer Chris Wilton applied for planning permission to build a two-storey house for his family in Rame Head, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

He was originally granted permission by Cornwall Council’s east sub-area planning committee last summer.

But that decision was subject to a judicial review after local campaigners said the proper process had not been followed.

A new planning application has been submitted by Mr Wilton after a judge overturned the decision to grant planning permission on 21 May.

The judicial review was brought about by local residents and campaigners who wanted to protect the natural environment. They launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund their legal bills, with supporters donating more than £30,000.

The plans also caused one of the highest turnouts of people standing for local parish council in the local elections in May.

Rame Head Credit: ITV News West Country

Mr Wilton was not re-elected to the parish council, where he had previously been chair.

The original planning application had been recommended for refusal by planning officers because the site is in an AONB, and the development would be against planning policy.

However, councillors still decided to grant permission.

Judge Justice Tipples decided to quash the permission saying the councillors failed in giving sufficient reasons for granting permission, or explaining why they did not agree with the view of planning officers.

The resubmitted plans are set to go to the east sub-area planning committee when it meets today.

Planning officers have once again recommended the application should be refused due to the impact it would have on the landscape and AONB.

In a report to councillors, they said there is "considerable sympathy" for the applicant and acknowledged "economic and social benefits" of the development but said it does not outweigh the negative impact the house would have on the landscape.

Maker With Rame Parish Council has also objected to the plans, agreeing the benefits do not outweigh the harm of the development to the AONB.

In a statement it said the community and parish council "do not believe the agricultural and economic needs outweigh the harm caused to an historic AONB".

