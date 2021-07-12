'Devastated' - West Country fans react England loss to Italy in Euros final

It was a crushing finish to what had been a great atmosphere for hundreds of England fans across the region.

There was elation at the Propyard in Bristol when England took the lead in the second minute.

But things quietened down when Italy scored their equalize and the nerves set back in.

Fans at Harbourside had been singing their hearts out at times but it all finished with their heads in their hands after Italy did just enough in the penalties to win through.

Play video

The scene was echoed across the region. At Home Park in Plymouth, fans had gathered for one last time to watch the match on big screens in the stadium.