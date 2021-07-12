Seven arrests were made by Avon and Somerset Police following the Three Lions' defeat to Italy on penalties.

There has also been a huge clean-up effort under way across England after football fans left masses of rubbish following England's defeat.

The reasons for the arrests in the Bristol area included affray, drunken disorderly, drug use and assault.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at 10.30pm at the Bulldog in Filton on suspicion of affray.

At the same time, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a class A drug. A second man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of affray - both on Canons Road in Bristol.

Following an altercation between two men on a street in Stokes Croft, a man in his late teens was arrested at 11.45pm on suspicion of affray, and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested at Italian restaurant Tamburinos in Yeovil on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly at 12.30am on Monday 12 July. They were subsequently de-arrested and reported for summons. It followed an altercation involving a number of individuals in which one man needed to attend hospital for non-life threatening injuries.