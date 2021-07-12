A skateboarder from Plymouth has described the moment he suffered a stroke at the age of 27.

Luke Evans woke up with a headache and found he could not focus on what his partner was saying.

He called 111 and when the call handler asked him for his postcode, he couldn't remember it. It was then they suggested he went to hospital.

“I felt like an idiot going to the hospital during the first lockdown," said Luke. "But I suppose it was a good job I did.”

Soon after hanging up the phone, Luke's partner noticed he had begun to shiver and slur his words.

A brain scan at the hospital revealed Luke had suffered a stroke.

Luke said “It just felt surreal – it didn’t really register to me. It wasn’t until I was on the ward and a bit later that night that I realised the severity of it.

“I just thought I had a headache but then I realised actually this might be quite tough.”

“My partner's just got on with it," he added. "I never at once thought she was struggling or anything like that. She’s stepped up and done what she’s needed to do.

“She’s looked after me and the children – she’s amazing.”

Luke also paid tribute to the medical team who cared for him.

“I will never get how people can moan about the NHS," he said. “I felt like royalty in there. I felt really well looked after and really cared for.”

Luke is recovering well and has even been able to make a return to his popular skateboarding YouTube channel.