Man suffers double skull fracture in Bristol city centre assault

A man suffered a "double fracture" to his skull during an attack in Bristol city centre.

Two men - aged 24 and 29 - were assaulted by a group of three men at around 12.30am on Sunday 30 May.

Avon and Somerset Police have now issued CCTV images of people they would like to identify in connection with the incident. It happened at the junction of Union Street and Wine Street.

A force spokesperson said: "The 24-year-old man suffered a double fracture to his skull, for which he received emergency treatment at hospital.

"Following the incident, the offenders ran off in the direction of Cabot Circus along Broad Weir."

The first man police want to trace is described as white, in his 30s, of big build, with blond hair and a full sleeve tattoo on both arms. He was wearing a body warmer and a white T-shirt.The second is described as white, in his late 20s, with dark hair. He was wearing a black padded jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans.The third is described as white and wearing a light coloured long-sleeved top and dark jeans.If you have information which would assist the police investigation, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221118975.