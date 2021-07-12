Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash in Devon

A woman has died after a crash in Tiverton involving a motorcycle, a van and a car.

Police were called to the B3137 near Nomansland in Tiverton at 6.20pm on Friday 9 July after reports of a collision.

A 45-year-old woman, who was on a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been told and are being supported by police.

Officers from the Specialist Roads Policing Team and forensic collision investigators attended in order to conduct a full examination of the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to call 101 quoting Police Log reference 695 09/07/21.