A motorcyclist has died after a serious road traffic collision in Plymouth.

A man has been arrested following the collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Cobourg Street at 10.15am on Thursday 8 July.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Plymouth, died on Sunday 11 July after being taken to Derriford Hospital with injuries. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police.

A 38-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested in connection to the incident and remains under investigation pending further enquiries.

The road was closed in total for seven hours while emergency services were in attendance at the scene.

Any witnesses - particularly anyone with dash cam footage - are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting Log number 336 of 8 July 2021.