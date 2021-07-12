A puppy which was allegedly stolen in Gloucestershire has been reunited with its owners after being found nearly 40 miles away in Worcestershire.

The owners of the five-month-old Brindle Lurcher puppy, called Moth, run a bakery in Nailsworth and had offered a 'lifetime supply of brownies' for anyone who found him.

Moth was found walking stray in Evesham by a postman, who called the number on the puppy’s tag and left him with a local resident. The puppy's owner then travelled to Worcestershire and has now taken him home.

Moth disappeared after escaping from the bakery last week and his owners feared he had been stolen.

Moth is a family dog. Credit: Jess Herbert

Gloucestershire Police arrested two women were arrested in connection with the investigation. They have since been released on police bail.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Constabulary thanked everyone who helped in trying to find him.

The force said: “The constabulary and investigating officers would like to thank everyone who shared our social media appeals, these received a combined total of 6,400 shares on Facebook and 508 retweets on Twitter.”