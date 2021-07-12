Serious sex assault at Bristol hotel prompts CCTV appeal

A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault at a hotel in Bristol, prompting a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued two CCTV images as part of an investigation into the incident.

They believe the men pictured could have information to help their inquiry.

Police say the sex assault happened in the early hours of Monday, 14 June.

The victim described the offender as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of large build with blonde hair and facial hair.

The victim also said he spoke with a Bristol accent and told her he was 34 and from the Hartcliffe area of the city.

A police spokesperson said: "Detectives are also keen to talk to a man who was with offender as they think he could have witnessed the incident.

"He is believed to be aged in his early 20s and taller and slimmer than the offender. He wore a black hoody.

"The victim is being kept updated with the progress our investigation and has been provided access to specialist support services."

Anyone who recognises either of the men in the CCTV images is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221132440.