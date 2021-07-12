Two men have died in a crash on the outskirts of Bath.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A36 near Hinton Charterhouse on Sunday 11 July.

At least three vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened at around 11.45pm.

A man and a woman also sustained injuries which required hospital treatment but which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed until 8.15am on Monday 12 July while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221156383."