Play video

Watch Katie Rowlett's report

Shielders are concerned the easing of restrictions will “not be freedom at all” for vulnerable people.

Limits on social contact, social distancing, mass gathering, and face covering will be eased from Monday 19 July – all of which worries shielders.

Chloe Ball-Hopkins, from Kingswood, has reservations about restrictions being lifted too early and she believes mask-wearing should continue.

She said: "When shielding ended, that was something I was looking forward to but this is a day I’ve been dreading really.

Chloe fears that wearing a mask indoors will not protect her if others choose not to wear one Credit: ITV West Country

"I appreciate and understand that gradually we need to take these steps for the positions I’m in, but this ‘Freedom Day’ is not going to be freedom at all for me.

"I think I’ll actually end up doing less than I am doing now."

The 25-year-old is most concerned about others not wearing masks, even if she is wearing a face covering.

Chloe added: "I think for me the masks is the big thing.

"If someone was to cough or to sneeze when I’m in my chair, I’m below them so that’s going to be right within my space.

"I could be wearing a mask but that doesn’t necessarily protect me, but if they are and I am then that keeps me somewhat safe compared to what it would be."

In Keynsham, Jayne De Vaux Duggan who has multiple health conditions says restrictions are easing too much and too soon Credit: ITV West Country

In Keynsham, Jayne De Vaux Duggan who has multiple health conditions says restrictions are easing too much and too soon.

She said: "My story is different to somebody else’s story and we have to take these measures seriously and we do have to move forward before winter.

"I suppose that's my biggest worry - we've got winter, we've got flu season, it's people's personal responsibility and will people actually take that on board?

"Will they actually wear their face masks?"

Dr Bharat Pankhania believes the the public still need to behave cautiously to limit covid transmission and protect more vulnerable people Credit: ITV West Country

Dr Bharat Pankhania, an expert in infectious diseases at Exeter University, believes people still need to play their part in limiting covid transmission by behaving cautiously.

He said: "We mustn't forget the pandemic is not over.

"Therefore, it is important and imperative that we continue with infection control measures whilst we remove restrictions.

"I also feel it is unwise to remove all restrictions especially all restrictions immediately."