A farmer has lost his latest bid to build a family home at a Cornish beauty spot.

Chris Wilton had applied for planning permission to build the house at Rame Head next to the farm his family have worked and lived for more than 200 years.

Mr Wilton said the new home was needed as his family is currently living with his parents in the farmhouse, which he says is unsuitable for three generations to live in.

He had bought the plot of land which he wanted to build his new home and argued it was required for him to continue his conservation work on the land.

Mr Wilton also said the new home would be no higher than the nearby Rame cottages and claimed it would not have an impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

But Cornwall Council planning officers disagreed and recommended the plans should be refused because they would have a detrimental impact on the AONB which is one of the highest protections for land.

The application went before the council’s east sub-area planning committee on Monday 12 July for the second time.

Last summer it was approved by the committee, against officers’ recommendations, but that decision was quashed by a High Court judge earlier this year after opposition by local campaigners.

Rame Head is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Credit: ITV News

Councillor Adrian Parsons, who had proposed approval for the plans last summer, again told the committee that he felt they should be approved.

Cllr Parsons, who is himself a farmer, said he thought it was “bitterly disappointing” that the committee was having to consider the application again when it had been “thoroughly discussed and debated before”.

He said he felt the council should “support and allow people to work in indigenous industries” such as fishing and farming as he felt they are “the backbone of our community”.

Cllr Parsons highlighted Mr Wilton was working to help with conservation at Rame Head and he said “the benefits of the conservation outweigh the minimal harm”.

Committee member Barry Jordan disagreed and said he felt the development would cause “great harm” to the AONB.

“This is going to have a detrimental impact on that part of Rame Head, I just can’t support it. This could open the door to more applications like this.”

The committee agreed to refuse planning permission with five votes in favour, four against and one abstention.

