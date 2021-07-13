Fire crews tackle large blaze in centre of Bristol

Firefighters from nine stations are tackling a blaze at a building in Bristol this morning (Tuesday 13 July).

Avon Fire and Rescue first sent six crews to the fire in Nelson Street after being alerted by several 999 calls. It is believed these were first made at around 4:35am.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police also attended the site and helped close roads around the area.

Since then, three more fire stations in Bristol have sent crews to the building.

The fire is believed to be in a building on Nelson Street, which has been closed to traffic.

The street is currently closed from Christmas Street to Union Street.

Firefighters currently remain at the incident. Crews are from Temple, Bedminster, Southmead, Patchway, Avonmouth, Hicks Gate, Pill, Nailsea and Portishead station.