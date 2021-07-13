The M5 has been closed in both directions due to a lorry fire - and Highways England is warning it will remain closed for "several hours".

Fire crews and police were called to the scene at around 1.30pm on Tuesday 13 July.

At 5pm, Highways England issued an update to say the route would remain closed for some time due to the "severity and complexity" of the fire.

The incident has closed the motorway between junction 11 (Gloucester / Cirencester) and junction 9 (Tewkesbury) on the northbound carriageway while it is closed between junction 8 (for the M50) and junction 11 going southbound.

Diversions in place

Northbound : Follow the solid triangle diversion via the A417, A40, A417 and M50, back onto the M5 northbound.

Southbound: Follow diversions via the A417, A40 and re-join the M5 southbound at junction 11a.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Road-users caught within the closure are advised to remain with their vehicles. Our officers will make arrangements to clear you from the closure once safe to do so.

We strongly advise you allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon as there are very long delays in both directions approaching the closure. The diversion route is also heavily congested."