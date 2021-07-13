Man arrested after drugs bust in Plymouth

Play video

Officers cordon off a Plymouth street (Credit: Plymouth Live).

A man has been arrested after a drugs bust in Plymouth.

Officers arrived at Glendower Road in Peverell at 11.10am on Tuesday 13 July. Eye-witnesses described a fleet of police vehicles rushing to a property.

One passerby said: "Big drug bust on Glendower Road, Peverell going on.

"At one point there were six police cars and a dog unit here."

In a statement issued to ITV News West Country, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 11.10am today to Glendower Road, Plymouth following reports of possible drugs at a property.

"Officers attended and have located a number of suspected cannabis plants inside an address. Western Power have also attended to assist.

"A man has been arrested in connection to this incident.

"Police remain at the scene at this time."