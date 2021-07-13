Play video

Watch police investigate the damage caused by ram raiders at Banburys

A shop in Devon has been smashed leaving the entrance of the store with its doors "hanging off".

Banburys department store in Tiverton was targeted by ram-raiders with a car in the early hours of Tuesday 13 July.

The shop in Gold Street has been cordoned off and police officers will remain at the site until it is made secure.

A store spokesman said: "The doors are hanging off."

Police and forensics teams arrived at the shop this morning after the attack and have cordoned it off. Credit: ITV West Country

He also said it is too early to tell the scale of the damage and see if anything has been taken, adding: "We cannot enter it. It’s a crime scene."

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 3.40am today to Gold Street, Tiverton, following reports of a ram raid.

"It was reported that a car had been used to force entry to a commercial premises and items taken from within.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

Banburys has been cordoned off by police who will remain at the shop until it is secured Credit: ITV West Country

The shop has been an important feature of the town since 1900 when it was owned by the Eastmond family – it was bought by Banburys 32 years ago.

In 2016, thieves wearing balaclavas stole vast quantities of perfume in a similar raid.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 79 for July 13 2021.