The boat made from recycled plastic that fishes rubbish out of the water

Play video

Watch Rob Murphy's report

A boat made from recycled plastic will be used to fish out discarded plastic from Bristol docks.

It has been created by environmental charity Hubbub and is one of the first projects of its type in Britain - and soon people will be able to book it for fishing trips to clear up rubbish floating in the water.

Scientists estimate 80% of the oceans' plastic pollution starts life in rivers and inland waterways.

A fishing trip for rubbish Credit: 13072021_ELLIS_ITV

Gavin Ellis, from Hubbub, said: "Everyone's well aware of the issue of marine plastic, due to programmes like Blue Planet, but what people don't necessarily see is the connection between our everyday lives in our towns and cities and that quite abstract issue of ocean plastic.

"But it's all interconnected. Plastic here in the docks can make its way out to rivers, to seas, to oceans."

The boat, named Seacycler, was made from recycles plastic and is battery-powered and its top speed is four knots.

Fishing trips will start in September and will be run by educational organisation Sustainable Hive will run the trips.

Plastic in Bristol docks Credit: RUBBISH_13072021_ITV

Libby Bowles, from Sustainable Hive, said: "Although the waterways often look very clean, once you start actually going out and picking up litter you do find huge pockets of it.

"It's a problem everywhere, unfortunately, we have a lot of pollution in our waterways which is why it's such a great pleasure and honour to have our boat here."