There have been more than 20 shed and garage break-ins during the past two weeks in Bristol, prompting an increase in police patrols.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating 26 incidents in the BS6 and BS7 postcode areas of the city - which covers Cotham, Redland, Montpelier, St Andrew's, Horfield, Bishopston, Filton, Lockleaze and Ashley Down.

Police say Cranbrook Road and Branksome Road, which are both in Redland, and Filton Avenue in Horfield appear to be hotspots.

One potential suspect has been described as a white man, of slim build, with dark hair and in his 20s.

Sgt Jon Scott, of the neighbourhood policing team, said additional patrols would be carried out in response to the recent increase in offences.

He said: “The offences are mainly happening overnight. Property including bikes, power tools and other tools have been stolen.

“Some of the garages and sheds which have been broken into had been left insecure, so we’d urge residents to be vigilant and to ensure their property is safely locked away overnight."

If you have any information about these incidents, you can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221151363.