Police have now arrested 70 people in connection with the Bristol riot earlier this year as they look to find dozens more.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday 13 July on suspicion of violent disorder - making him the 70th person to be detained in connection with the riot.

He has since been released under investigation and further enquiries will take place. Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for public help to find 41 more people who they wish to speak to about the riots. Scroll down for the latest images.

Violence broke out in the city on Sunday 21 March following a 'Kill the Bill' protest.

The protest was in opposition to a Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which aims to give police increased power to stop protests.

More than 20 police officers were injured and police vehicles were also set on fire, fireworks thrown, the windows of Bridewell Police Station smashed and graffiti sprayed on the building.

Avon and Somerset Police said the subsequent investigation is one of the largest in the force's history.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News West Country, the senior officer who ordered police to use force to disperse hundreds of protesters at a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol said she was left with no choice.

41 images of the people police wish to speak to have been released and anyone who knows who they are has been asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the associated letter.

For the full gallery visit Avon and Somerset Police's website.

Top L-R: Person CV, Person DK, Person DQ. From bottom L-R: Person EM, Person EN, Person EP, Person FS Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Top L-R: Person FV, Person FZ, Person GG, Person GJ. From bottom L-R: Person K, Person BB, Person BP, Person BU Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Top L-R: Person CE, Person CP, Person CQ, Person CW. From bottom L-R: Person CZ, Person DF, Person E, Person EA Credit: Avon and Somerset Police