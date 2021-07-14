A decision over whether to declare a housing emergency in Cornwall has been deferred.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday 13 July, chair Pauline Giles said a motion to declare a housing emergency could not be discussed as it related to executive matters.

The motion was put forward by Liberal Democrat Councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath Colin Martin.

He argued the matter could have been discussed if the chair had approved it.

He said: "This is something different to the normal knock-about of politics, we need to work together to solve this problem and I'm frustrated that we weren't able to let all the councillors have their say today, like we did on the climate emergency a couple of years ago.

"Everybody raised their hands [then] and said this is something we're going to work on together - and it's made a real difference."

But councillor Pauline Giles explained she had held a meeting with the vice chair of the council and officers from its legal and democratic services department to decide how the motion would be dealt with.

She said: “It was discussed that it is an executive function and it was decided that it needed to go to cabinet. It is not going to overview and scrutiny committee and I will not be taking anymore points of order on the same subject.”

When the motion does go before the cabinet it will be considering whether to draw up a Housing Emergency Action Plan to identify the root causes of all aspects of the housing crisis in Cornwall, and propose practical ways to tackle them.

It was put forward on the basis that the gap between average incomes and average house prices in Cornwall is greater than any other part of the UK, despite the number of houses doubling over the past 40 years. In his proposal Councillor Martin also says residents now find themselves living in homes which are overcrowded, poorly maintained and expensive to heat.

''This applies to social housing, privately rented and owner-occupied housing. Others simply cannot find a home in Cornwall at all, leaving them living in emergency accommodation; sofa surfing; sleeping in their vehicles; sleeping rough or leaving Cornwall altogether.

"This situation has dramatically worsened in recent months, as Covid has led to more people from around the UK wanting to visit Cornwall for a holiday or to move here permanently.''

New homes in Falmouth Credit: ITV News

This comes just days after the Bishop of Truro described the number of second homes in Cornwall as "devastating."

Speaking at the General Synod last Saturday (10 July), the Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen said the sale of homes to people living outside the county was “hollowing out town and village centres, pushing local people to the edge of town.”

“It’s denying homes to local people, massively ramping up prices and producing a crisis in the rental sector.”

There are now around 20,000 second homes in Cornwall, which constitutes about 15 percent of all housing stock.

Although he recognised second home owners contribute a lot, Bishop Mountstephen said the Church of England needed to "address this very serious crisis".

The action plan would look at what the council can do with its current powers and resources, and what it could do if it were given new powers, of if more money was available.

The public would also be involved in writing the action plan.