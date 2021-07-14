A Dorset farmer campaigning for a change in the law after one of his cows was killed in a dog attack has met with a Government Minister to discuss the issue.

Cameron Farquharson, who keeps Highland cattle on Eggardon Hill near Bridport, says the incident has deeply affected his family.

He has enlisted the help of his local MP, whilst Farming Minister Victoria Prentis has also backed the campaign.

Cameron pictured with Gladis before the attack. Credit: Cameron Farquharson

Last month one of Cameron's most prized cows, four-year-old Gladis, was attacked by two dogs while she was grazing in a field.

She was chased off one of the ramparts and fell and broke her neck. She died, as did her unborn calf.

Cameron said the incident left him feeling "shocked".

"They are part of our family," he said. "When you've got 20 Highland Cows, we know each of them individually. They've all got different personalities.

"The heartache we have gone through as a family losing Gladis, and every other farmer who has lost a sheep, alpaca or cow, we want to stop that hurt now."

Cameron wants a change in the law. Credit: ITV News

Cameron and his family have launched a campaign to make it a legal requirement to keep dogs on leads around animals.

A petition on the issue is attracting a lot of support, and other farmers are on board too.

"These are my tools," Cameron said. "They are doing a job for me, they are grazing the hills. We want folk to come out and enjoy the countryside, and love it, but please keep your dog on a lead."

Last week Cameron met with Farming Minister Victoria Prentis, who gave the campaign her support.

"I could never have anticipated the response we’ve had from the public and Members of Parliament," he added.

"People have even asked if they can donate money to help us. Although we really appreciate the gesture, losing Gladis and her calf was such a dark time for me and my family.

"We felt it was only right to redirect these generous offers to charities helping other people in similar situations."

Find out more about the campaign here