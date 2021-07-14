A family has expressed its devastation after having their Cornwall holiday "gazumped".

Shelley and James Keeble booked a holiday in St Ives a year in advance, to time with the start of the summer holidays with their son Myles.

The Cheshire family visited in 2020 and "fell in love" with the place.

They booked a property on the waterfront in the town and secured it for £1,625 for a week via Airbnb.

The Keeble's were looking forward to their staycation until plans were put in jeopardy by a change of ownership. They said: "We got a message earlier this month [July] from the owner saying that he unfortunately had to sell the property.

"But the new owners would be in touch, as they had agreed to honour all the bookings.

"He also explained that the company he was using couldn't exchange booking contracts so we would receive a full refund and the new owners would re-arrange."

The Keeble family "fell in love" with St Ives when they visited in 2020 and were hoping to go again. Credit: ITV News

The family said days went by and there was no word about the booking. With just a few weeks to go, they reached out to the owners.

Shelley added: "We got in touch last week only to find out there would be an astronomical increase of nearly £700.

"The new owners had already started advertising it on Instagram, saying it was available on the exact dates we had booked.

"I'm here thinking 'oh my gosh, that's our holiday'. We were absolutely devastated. I was at work when we found out and I just felt sick.

"As far as we knew, we were told they would honour the booking. You've taken time off work, started to get ready but how do you explain something like that to your children?"

Fortunately, after sharing their woes online, the family have secured a replacement holiday for the same period.

"It made us more determined to come but what is sad, is that I'm not the only one. We're not the first and we're not going to be the last," she said.