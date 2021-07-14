A seven-year-old girl has died after being involved in a collision while on her bike in Wiltshire.

It happened on the A338 in Collingbourne Ducis on Tuesday 13 July.

Police were called to Church Street just before 6.30pm to reports of a crash involving a young cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle.

The seven-year-old was taken to Salisbury District Hospital where she later died.

Wiltshire Police said: "Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

"The driver of the HGV remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

"A section of road was closed for around eight-and-a-half hours to allow collision investigation work to take place.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries, to call Wiltshire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting log 225 of yesterday (13/07)."