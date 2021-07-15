A primary school in Bristol had to be placed in "lockdown" due to a police incident.

Armed police have been dispatched to Soundwell and Kingswood following reports of a man being threatening towards a member of the public.

Pupils and staff at St Stephen's Junior School in Kingswood are being kept indoors and a police helicopter has also been seen circling.

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed a man has been arrested and said more details will be released shortly. They said there is no ongoing threat to the school.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are in attendance in Kingswood following reports of a man displaying threatening behaviour towards members of the public on Church Road, near Kingswood Leisure Centre.

"Due to the nature of the threat, armed officers have attended.

"Staff and students at St Stephen's Junior School in Kingswood are being kept indoors as a precautionary measure while enquiries are ongoing.

"The man is believed to have left the school vicinity and we'd like to reassure parents and guardians that there is no ongoing threat to the school. We'd ask them to avoid travelling to the school at this time."