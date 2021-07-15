Business owners across the West Country are preparing for an end to many of the current coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

The Government's legal requirement to wear face masks will be lifted although it will still recommend people wear them on public transport.

The new rules means it is being left up to individual businesses to decide what, if any, social distancing measures they keep.

Some businesses across the West Country will still be encouraging staff and customers to wear face masks, despite the rules changing.

Matt Philpott from Better Food in Bristol - which will continue mask wearing - told ITV News: “We're going to monitor cases and if we feel we can lose masks in the future we will do, but we're not quite there yet.”

Bristol’s popular tourist attraction SS Great Britain will also be asking visitors to wear face coverings indoors - even if they can’t legally enforce it.

SS Great Britain will also be asking visitors to wear face coverings indoors. Credit: ITV West Country

Nerys Watts, SS Great Britain’s Director of External Affairs, told ITV News: “We think it's important people continue to wear face masks to protect each other, to protect front of house staff so although we haven't got the law behind us we will be clear that is our expectation on site.”

For some businesses across the West Country, wearing masks is not just about keeping people safe but also about protecting their business.

With hospitality being particularly hard hit, restaurants like BOX-E in Bristol is another which will be enforcing mask wearing.

The restaurant’s owner, Tessa Lidstone, told ITV News: “I imagine a lot of our customers will respect our wishes and arrive in masks...the last thing we want is a shutdown again.

We've spent so long being closed and it's great since April we've been back open and we haven't had to deal with any closures, and we want to keep that way and by keeping everyone as safe as possible that's the way we ensure we stay open. Tessa Lidstone, BOX-E

Restaurants like BOX-E in Bristol is another which will be enforcing mask wearing. Credit: ITV West Country

As restrictions are lifted, salons will not be required to use masks whilst cutting customers hair, and customers will not have to wear a mask indoors either.

Lorena Fox, who runs a hair salon in Newquay's town centre, told ITV News: “I think it’s good that it’s up to individuals to decide.""It is going to be really tricky but basically what I'm going to do is respect everyone's feelings and I think we all have to negotiate what makes everyone feel comfortable really", she said.

As restrictions are lifted, salons will not be required to use masks whilst cutting customers hair. Credit: ITV West Country

Cornwall's Federation of Small Businesses says leaving it up to individuals to decide what measures to keep may end up being divisive.

Ann Vandermeulen, who represents 4,000 smaller businesses in Cornwall, told ITV News: ''If you're not wanting to wear a mask in a business where they would prefer it if you did, all of a sudden you've got a clash between those different freedoms about being able to control things."

It's the ambiguity which is really difficult for businesses which of course causes conflict that they don't really need.' Ann Vandermeulen, Cornwall's Federation of Small Businesses

Metro Mayor Dan Norris has criticised the lifting of face masks. In an open letter to the Prime Minister he asked the government to “step up and do the right thing to keep people safe”.

The letter said: "We are faced with the ludicrous situation where passengers can catch a train in the West of England where anything goes, but end in London and Wales where people must wear a face covering.

"As we do not appear to have the powers to mandate mask wearing on public transport in the West of England as we do not own or operate public transport services in our own right, it is imperative the Prime Minister does the right thing."

Sadiq Khan has challenged official government policy by ordering compulsory mask wearing on London's buses, tubes and trams.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told ITV News: "I don't buy the idea that this is hugely complicated and we are moving into Step 4 (of easing restrictions).

"We are releasing people from these legally required mandates. But that does not mean we don't want people to be sensible and we invite transport operators do do what is right in their circumstances."

The Government says while cases are high and rising, everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious.