Play video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

Health bosses have promised to address the 'crisis' in dentistry in the South West after official figures revealed more than 70,000 people are waiting for NHS dental treatment across Devon.

That number has been steadily increasing over the past year, partly due to the Covid pandemic which has forced surgeries to work at a fraction of their usual capacity.

NHS England says it is working hard to provide urgent care to those who need it most - but dentists are calling on the Government to address what they feel are long-standing issues.

ITV News has spoken to Justine Hardie and her son, Ethan, from Plymouth, about their experience.

When Ethan was just four years old, Justine realised there was a problem with his teeth.

Justine and her son Ethan went through years of torment with dental issues. Credit: ITV News

They could not get an NHS appointment, and Ethan, now 19, ended up in hospital having most of his teeth extracted.

"I felt guilt that I couldn't do anything about it," Justine said. "I felt impotent in terms of reversing it or stopping it happening.

"To take your four-year-old to an emergency NHS dentist and to be told the damage is so far gone they all have to be extracted was a shock. Then leaving your four-year-old on a hospital bed to have surgery was devastating."

Ethan had most of his teeth extracted as a young boy. Credit: Justine Hardie

Ethan said his dental issues made him feel "self conscious" and he had trouble eating as a young boy.

Lack of access to NHS dentists has been a problem in the region for some time - but the pandemic has made it even worse.

Last spring face-to-face dentistry stopped for three months, and they are still working through the backlog.

Ian Mills, partner at Torrington Dental Practice and Honorary Associate Professor at the University of Plymouth's Peninsula Dental School, says the crisis is a stark example of health inequality.

"The delivery of high quality care is expensive," he said.

"We need to make sure the most disadvantaged in society are able to access NHS care. We need to revise the NHS contract, because instead of addressing dental inequality, it actually drives inequality."

Councillor Jemima Laing wants the issue to be taken seriously. Credit: ITV News

Last year almost 4,000 children's teeth were extracted in Plymouth under general anaesthetic.

A Labour councillor chose an unusual way to illustrate this figure - by measuring out soy beans and presenting them to a council meeting.

Cllr Jemima Laing said: "If children were having another part of their anatomy routinely removed like this there would be uproar.

"But somehow because it's teeth we don't seem to mind so much. So I counted out 3,935 soy beans and poured them into a bowl. It is quite shocking then to see the volume of teeth being removed."

Dentists are struggling to meet their contracts. Credit: ITV News

A spokesman for NHS England and NHS Improvement South West said: “The key issue affecting access to NHS dentistry is workforce, and we are working closely with partners in Plymouth to increase capacity.

"The lack of dentists in the area means high street practices have difficulty in delivering on their NHS contracts for services.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we created urgent dental centres (UDCs) to help provide care and treatment for urgent dental needs within infection prevention control guidelines while high street dental practices were closed.

"Since practices have been able to reopen for face to face appointments, they are nationally operating at around 60 per cent of their usual capacity due to continuing infection prevention guidelines and to help manage demand for extra appointments, we have kept most of these UDCs in place - there are 16 in Devon and Cornwall.

“There is also a dedicated helpline to help people in Devon and Cornwall find an NHS dentist for routine care and arrange urgent NHS dental treatment for people who do not have a dentist.

“This reduced capacity due to the pandemic has led to an increase in the number of people waiting to see an NHS dentist in the past year.

NHS England and NHS Improvement South West have launched a 'dental reform programme' to improve oral health and access to dental services across the region.

Feedback from this will shape the service in years to come.