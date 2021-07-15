A dog owner was threatened in a park after their dog was attacked by another dog off of its lead.

A 'threat of violence' was made to the victim who was walking their dog on its lead in the Hawthorn Park area of Taunton at just after midday on Thursday 8 July.

The dog was then attacked by another dog – a dark-coloured staffie, possibly called Toby, which was not on a lead.

When the victim asked the owners to put their dog on a lead, the man became verbally aggressive and threatening.

The dog was with a man and woman, who had two children with them, one in a buggy. He is described as white, aged in his late teens or early-20s, and wearing a black and white baseball cap and dark clothing.

Avon and Somerset Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221153789.