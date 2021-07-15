Five 'youths' in police custody after 'feral' rampage in Plymouth city centre

Five people have been taken into police custody after a group of "feral, wild and out of control" youths went on a rampage in Plymouth city centre last night (14 July).

A group of youngsters were reportedly fighting near the Tesco Metro on New George Street. The brawl then moved inside a shop which then had to close whilst the situation was brought under control.

At least five police cars and one van were sent to the incident.

PC Jon Hitt, from Devon and Cornwall Police, wrote on Twitter: "Disgraceful scenes in the city centre this evening where rampaging youths fighting on the street and then inside a shop, caused it to close its doors.

"Feral, wild and out of control would be a suitable description of those involved and what they did. Five in custody. Enquiries continue."

The incident it believed to have occurred at around 9pm.