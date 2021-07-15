A company in Cheltenham has been fined after one of its workers was killed by a machine which toppled over in a "wholly avoidable" incident.

Ian Challinor was working with colleagues using a forklift and machine-moving skates to move a large and heavy milling machine when it fell.

The 57-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in what the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) described as a "tragic and wholly avoidable incident".

The incdient happened on November 13, 2019 at the Cheltenham Tool Company Limited, which has now been fined £30,000.

During a recent hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court the company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Ian with his daughter Poppy Credit: BPM Media

An investigation by the HSE found the company had failed to assess and plan the task of moving the machine to determine a safe system of work, provide clear instructions to the workers or supervise the activity.

In addition, the skates used were not adequately maintained or subject to a suitable inspection programme to ensure that they were safe to use.

After pleading guilty the company was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs of £13,033.

Cheltenham Magistrates Court. Credit: Gloucestershire Live

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Annette Walker said: “This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident, caused by the failure of the company to ensure that this one-off task could be undertaken in a safe manner.

“The lifting and movement of heavy machinery is a specialist and often complex task requiring significant planning, expertise, knowledge and specialist equipment to ensure the risks are controlled."

Mr Challinor worked at Cheltenham Tool Company from 2000 until the time of his death. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring classic cars, collecting books, ephemera and vintage photography as well as working on the family allotment in Bishop’s Cleeve.

He left behind his partner, Juliet, and their two children - Poppy who has just recently graduated from the University of Gloucestershire in photography and Sebastian, a student at Southampton Solent University.